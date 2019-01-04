Former US president, Barack Obama has made his debut on musical charts at number 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart this week.

Obama lands on the ranking that lasts till January 5 with a song called “One Last Time (44 Remix).

According to Billboard, Obama is listed as a featured artist on the “Hamilton” song, which also features Christopher Jackson and gospel musician BeBe Winans.

The former US president delivered George Washington’s farewell address on the track which is a part of a series of “Hamildrops” aimed to raise money for multiple nonprofits.

The song starts with 307,000 on-demand US streams and 9,000 downloads sold in the week ending December 27, according to Nielsen Music.

Creator of the Broadway hit musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda released the track, which is a gospel-inspired remix of a song from the show, on December 20

An instant pop-culture behemoth, Hamilton nabbed a record 16 Tony nominations and 11 wins in 2016.

The musical is a take on the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart ranks the most popular R&B and hip hop songs in the US, and is published weekly by Billboard, an American entertainment media brand.

The chart had 100 positions but was shortened to 50 positions in October 2012, with rankings based on sales, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

The chart is used to track the success of popular music songs in urban, or primarily African- American venues

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

