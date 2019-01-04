The Director of Media of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo has replied those against the appointment of Mrs Amina Zakari, as Chairman of the Collation Centre Committee for 2019 general elections by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In reacting to criticism of Zakari’s appointment, Keyamo said how can a woman from Jigawa be connected to a man from Sudan. This is in response to earlier claims that the man in Aso Rock is Jibrin Al Sudan and not President Muhammadu Buhari.

The appointment of Mrs Amina Zakari has generated a lot of criticism especially from the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has called on INEC to reverse Zakari’s appointment. PDP stated that she’s a blood relation (niece) of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo’s tweet reads: Mrs. Amina Zakari of INEC is a lady from a town in Sudan & is related to Jibrin Al Sudan who is the body-double of PMB. She arrived on the same flight with Jibrin Al Sudan and was smuggled to INEC the next day. Or, how else can we connect a woman from Jigawa to a man from Sudan?

