A Limpopo, Zimbabwe man was arrested when he was found with male private parts in his washing basket following an investigation that was carried out by the police after a 55-year old man was castrated by thugs.

In a festive season horror, a 55-year-old man was stabbed and had his private parts cut-off by the ex-convict who had served time for murder and malicious damage to property.

The suspect aged 27 was later apprehended at a wedding.

”The victim was found by a passerby, naked, bleeding and in agonizing pain,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

According to iharare.com, The police reacted swiftly after they were alerted of the crime which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Forensic investigations will still need to be conducted to determine if the private parts found with the suspect actually belong to the victim.

“Preliminary investigations led the police to the suspect’s house at Bolahlakgomo where the alleged severed private parts were found placed in a washing basket. Forensic investigations will still be conducted to determine if the private parts belong to the victim,” said Ngoepe.

The victim survived several fatal injuries and was admitted to hospital.

The suspect is set to appear before the court in the Thabamoopo magistrates court on the charge of attempted murder.

