The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to allow its members participate as Collation and Returning Officers in the 2019 general elections.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, made the call during a consultative meeting he held with ASUU in Gwagwalada on Friday.

Yakubu also appealed to ASUU to consider election as an essential service to the nation and such, maintain collaborative relationship that would play critical role in the electoral process.

“For some time now, INEC has relied on the universities for the critical mass election duty staff and success of general elections.

“ASUU has collaborated with the commission in vetting the list of its members engaged as Collation and Returning officers.

“Within the time available, it would be difficult to identity, recruit and train thousands of alternative Collation and Returning Officers needed for the elections.

“The commission would like to appeal to ASUU to consider election as an essential service to the nation and continue with the existing collaboration with INEC.

“Allow your members to participate as Collation and Returning Officers for the 2019 general elections,” Yakubu said.

Responding, the National President, ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said the union was committed to ensuring the success and credibility of the 2019 general elections.

Ogunyemi maintained that the union would not disrupt the electoral process during the elections, assuring that the strike would not hinder community service to the country.

