China on Friday responded to questions about detained Canadian citizens, stating that the country handles cases in accordance with its laws.

The Chinese news medium, CGTN reports that, during the State Council Information Office’s (SCIO) press conference, a reporter asked a question about reports that China had detained 13 Canadian citizens since the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

As a response to the question, Vice Minister of Justice, Liu Zhenyu, stressed that China is a country under the rule of law and will protect the legitimate rights of the parties in the process of dealing with their cases.

(Top image: Liu Zhenyu, Vice Minister of Justice, speaks at State Council Information Office’s press conference on January 4, 2019. /SCIO photo)

