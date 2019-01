Chinese President Xi Jinping, has appointed eight new Ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, according to a statement by the National Legislature on Friday.

Zou Xiaoli has been appointed ambassador to Argentina, replacing Yang Wanming.

Yang Wanming has been appointed ambassador to Brazil, replacing Li Jinzhang.

Hou Yanqi has been appointed ambassador to Nepal, replacing Yu Hong.

Li Minggang has been appointed ambassador to Kuwait, replacing Wang Di.

Li Lingbing has been appointed ambassador to Oman, replacing Yu Fulong.

Li Lianhe has been appointed ambassador to Algeria, replacing Yang Guangyu.

Liu Bin has been appointed ambassador to Tajikistan, replacing Yue Bin.

Wang Shunqing has been appointed ambassador to Slovenia, replacing Ye Hao.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp