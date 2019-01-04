Burna Boy

Burna and Mr Eazi are the only Nigerian singers announced as performers for the 2019 Coachella Music Festival. and they’ll be performing alongside Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, Solange among others for the 2019 Coachella Music Festival in California.

Burna took to Instagram to call out the organisers for writing his name in a small font, shortly after the announcement, asking them to “fix things quick please”.

Coachella

The singer who also called Nigerians ”Backward unprogressive fools” because he feels they do not know their rights has since released a statement to clarify his comment stating it is not coming from a place of “pride” or sense of “entitlement” but from his vision for the future of Africa not just African music.

See some reactions on Twitter:

