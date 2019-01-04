Burna and Mr Eazi are the only Nigerian singers announced as performers for the 2019 Coachella Music Festival. and they’ll be performing alongside Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, Solange among others for the 2019 Coachella Music Festival in California.

Burna took to Instagram to call out the organisers for writing his name in a small font, shortly after the announcement, asking them to “fix things quick please”.

The singer who also called Nigerians ”Backward unprogressive fools” because he feels they do not know their rights has since released a statement to clarify his comment stating it is not coming from a place of “pride” or sense of “entitlement” but from his vision for the future of Africa not just African music.

See some reactions on Twitter:

This attitude right here is the obvious reason why I only subscribe only to the MUSIC and not to the ARTIST that made the song. Y'all fed him few days ago by buying tickets to his concert. Now he's calling you lots " backward unprogressive FOOLS" pic.twitter.com/MTSGtbw34o — Kachi'm (@roisauce) January 4, 2019

Backward Unprogressive fools after buying 15k ticket pic.twitter.com/QRPAwWU1KK — Milan😊 (@CoolCaptain_) January 4, 2019

This is really serious…. But I think Burna have forgotten it's this same "Backward Unprogressive FOols" that make him who he is today after his two years of dying career pic.twitter.com/cAknAI1c3j — Yomademi (@Yomademi1) January 4, 2019

"Backward unprogressive fools" because you were corrected to embrace the pyramid pattern of how things works First feature and you want to be the headline artist. One can overreact but failing to admit one's mistakes is where the problem lies He thinks he's Mandela too. — President Christian (@Chrisblin) January 4, 2019

They put your name in a small font because you’re not as big as the artistes in bigger fonts, but you’re calling your fans backward unprogressive fools — JAGS (@EtniesJags) January 4, 2019

And Burna has dropped it 🤣🤣 "Backward Unprogressive FOOLS" isok…..baba just lost his stage at Coachella… who's gonna place a bet?…….. pic.twitter.com/Yhbl7yqJmS — BAD DADDY PAPILLON Omo Iya Tò Ta Rice (@PreshXace) January 4, 2019

Wow, Mr gbona @burnaboy can now come and carry his bigger font.

😭 BACKWARD UNPROGRESSIVE FOOLS⚫

The thing pain me gan o. pic.twitter.com/NOgoRrGJZ8 — Best Boy Friend (@Luvherboi_IFE) January 4, 2019

Is "Backward Unprogressive Fools" a good way to describe people who waited 7 hours for a musician to stroll in? Who knows? Is it a good way to describe people who support a govt that has tripled the unemployment rate? Who knows? — Mankpam| Afonja: The Rise (@Clarenceonyeks) January 4, 2019

E said some behave like backward unprogressive fools Not all And u are part of dose Unprogressive Fool for ur Caption Attention Seeker ..Oya take go and buy Senses Not Sense Critical Case pic.twitter.com/AFmC2Xhlns — better follow back (@UdujiA) January 4, 2019

"Backward unprogressive fools"

They will still dance and support you when your gbedu enters body…smh pic.twitter.com/X1GDDOBfWL — Zhibueze (@Glykeviz) January 4, 2019

So those of you who paid 15k to watch Burna's show, how do you feel being callled backward unprogressive fools? pic.twitter.com/zJMIgFw6F8 — Pope Piano (@yeankhar) January 4, 2019

Buhari called you people "Lazy Youths" you people were angry…. Your McM called you people backward Unprogressive fools and some of you are cool with it? Wonder what? Wonderment!!! — Pope Piano (@yeankhar) January 4, 2019

I think calling of names is totally unnecessary.. YES you stated your opinion but you shouldn't expect everyone to accept it so "backward unprogressive fools" is way out of the line😤😤 … I accept now that this is about your pride not you fighting for Africans🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/m9QK55hVFL — B L G 👑🇳🇬🔥 (@_desire_blessyn) January 4, 2019

@burnaboy 😂 😂 Don't Worry, Shey "NIGERIA"

The fact that you are still a Nigerian, not Jamaican. You are hereby announced as The President of Backward Unprogressive Fools! #burnaboy pic.twitter.com/UlxcP7mA7X — Naija Publicist🇳🇬 (@ieMmyOfficial) January 4, 2019

Good morning backward unprogressive fools. How are you enjoying the strike? 😎 #Backwardunprogressivefools#DontEndAsuuStrike — Official_ASUU (@RealAsuu) January 4, 2019

Your upcoming general pype who was no where to be found when we were fighting police and SARS brutality, but can fight over font size and call Nigerians backward unprogressive fools. I swear your foolishness is hereditary 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/7KBQYPZ6ar — Tessy Hyzeek (@TessyHyzeek) January 4, 2019

Nigeria is being governed by Backward Unprogressive Fools Think About it pic.twitter.com/RM0zAV5BrH — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) January 4, 2019

Y'all need to think before u talk,

Burna boy clearly stated two groups, y'all that are vexing about the statement clearly belong to the backward unprogressive fools .

I stand with the proud young African intellectuals who don't settle for less pic.twitter.com/JaohUeh3P4 — your fathers uncles brothers aunty husband😇 (@DARKHKXNG) January 4, 2019

Be like say Burna Boy body dey gbona, which country him dey oo, be like say their weed stong pass Nigeria own…. "Backward unprogressive fools"

As a celebrity there's some things you need know not to say

I need a full refund of my 15k oo with extra for damages pic.twitter.com/Kmgzf5FWEj — TENI THE 🚫UTLAW (@the_tenioola) January 4, 2019

After calling Kenyans peasants, He is calling Nigerians Backward unprogressive fools. Watch out South Africans.#Backwardunprogressivefools — Backward unprogressive fool (@DrRat4) January 4, 2019

https://twitter.com/Frank_LeanVI/status/1081119633200111617

BurnaBoy: Nigeria is home to backward unprogressive fools Nigerians: Ye ye ye ye ye ye ye ye pic.twitter.com/Vi7GKLa8KS — I F B ASAP (@godd_of_love) January 4, 2019

They said I should tell you people that you’re BACKWARD UNPROGRESSIVE FOOLS The gbedu has finally enter body 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Nu0LkeoHHX — Sir Lesh piana (@SirLeshP) January 4, 2019

