Britain’s two largest Airports Heathrow and Gatwick will invest millions of pounds on anti-drone equipment, according to local media Sky News’ report on Friday.

It came after more than 1,000 flights were delayed and 140,000 passengers were affected by drone sightings at Gatwick airport between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21, 2018.

A Gatwick spokesperson said on Thursday in a statement that “While I can’t go into detail about exactly what we have.

“I can confirm this was an investment of several million pounds to ensure we are at an equivalent level to that provided by the Armed Forces.”

The Times reported on Thursday that Heathrow airport had ordered the military-grade anti-drone equipment.

Sky News quoted a Heathrow spokesperson as reporting that “Working closely with relevant authorities including the Met Police, we are constantly looking at the best technologies that will help remove the threat of drones.”

Chris Grayling, Secretary of State for Transport, chaired a meeting with the defence, police and Home Office officials to discuss future plans for coping with the threat of drones in some significant places, according to the Guardian.

Currently, neither airport had given comment on the specific technology they will install.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

