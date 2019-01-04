Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The management of Bowen University situated at Iwo town in Osun State has re-opened the institution for academic activities and has ordered its students to report back to campus on Saturday.

According to a statement addressed to the parents/guardians and students, dated December 20, 2018 and signed by the institution’s Registrar, Dr. Kayode A. Ogunleye, the academic activities for the first semester, 2018/2019 session would resume on 5 January, 2019.

According to the information gathered, the students would resume under tight security as the parents would be asked to drop their wards at the entrance gate of the institution, where the vehicles stationed at the gates would convey the students to their hostels.

The students are to start their first semester’s examination on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 and are expected to finish on Friday January 18, 2019.

However, all the students have been mandated to pay a ‘reparation’ fee of N3, 500 as a prerequisite for resumption and whosoever refuse to pay will not be allowed into the premises of the institution as well as not going to be allowed to sit for the first semester’s examination.

It was gathered that initially, the school authority asked the parents and guardians of the students to pay N5000 but when appealed, it reduced it to N3, 500. However, some parents are not happy with the ‘reparation’ fee since it was not all the students that were involved in the drug issue and the school said initially that school property were not destroyed apart from a mattress that was burnt in one of the boys’ hostel.

According to the statement, students who have outstanding fees for the first semester will not be allowed to sit for examinations.

It would be recalled that the authority of the institution, owned by the Nigerian Baptist Convention on December 3, 2018 shut down the school and evicted all the students from the school within few hours following a crisis that ensued in the school as a result of the suspension of some students found taking hard drug and other offences.

The abrupt closure of the institution disrupted its academic calendar as the school could not hold its first semester’s exam slated between Monday December 10 and 21, 2018.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

