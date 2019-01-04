The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday inaugurated 18,720 polling canvassers in Ilorin, Kwara, with a charge “to rescue the state from those who have held it by the jugular”.

The ceremony was attended by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, and Kwara APC leader, as well as Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation and Director-General, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Re-election Campaign Organisation.

Amaechi inaugurated the canvassers and the new Campaign Office and Situation Room of the Buhari \Osinbajo Project (BOP) 2019, a political group driving support and votes for the APC in Kwara.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammed said the event was a landmark and practical step to end the era of slavery

and poverty in Kwara politics.

“Today marks the most practical demonstration of our determination to rescue Kwara from those who have held it by the jugular, those who have pauperised our people, the pathologically-dishonest ones who govern by deceit.

“We are inaugurating an army of well-recruited, tested and trusted canvassers, who will go from house to house in each of the 1,872 polling units to tell our people why they must vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all the candidates of the APC right here in Kwara State in the 2019 general elections.

“Gathered here today are 1,872 canvassers representing the 18,720 canvasses.

“That is one canvasser per each polling unit across the 193 wards in Kwara State.

“We are also inaugurating today 193 ward co-ordinators, 193 ward secretaries, 193 ward women leaders and 193 ward youth leaders,” he said.

The minister said the canvassers would be the party’s victory army, “the army that will dismantle the gargantuan edifice of corruption and mis-governance that has held our dear state down for too long”.

He said the unprecedented move remained the most potent weapon against the opposition who are the enemies of the state and the oppressors of the people.

“Democracy is about the people. The people’s votes are their most powerful weapon against bad governance, and they are the keys for unlocking the door of democratic dividends.

“Such votes should only go to those who truly deserve them, those who have a proven record of performance, not those whose only claim to victory is their perverted sense of entitlement,” he said.

The minister noted that the President had delivered on his electoral promises to revamp the economy, secure the country and fight corruption.

He charged the canvassers to premise their campaign on the achievements of the President.

“If they ask you why President Buhari deserves a second term, tell them it is because he has leveraged his legendary integrity and acclaimed management of resources, human and material, to reinvent governance and make a difference in the lives of Nigerians.

“Therefore, he needs another four years to consolidate his great achievements.

“Don’t stop there. Go ahead and list the achievements, and you have more than enough to reel out,” he said.

Specifically, the minister said the administration had taken its investment in people, through the Social Investment Programme (SIP), to a great height.

He said the administration is feeding 9.3 million pupils in 45,394 schools in 24 states, employing 87,261 cooks in the process.

The minister added that the administration is paying conditional cash transfer of N5,000 monthly to about 300,000 most vulnerable households.

“Of course you are aware of Tradermoni, which was launched by the Vice President here in llorin last month.

“This programme provides interest-free loans to petty traders nationwide, and has so far benefited over 1.5 million people nationwide,” he said.

Mohammed said the administration had retaken every inch of Nigeria’s territory from insurgents, flushed them out of their safe havens and put them on the run.

He added that the government had invested massively on infrastructure including road and rail projects across the country.

He said the Whistle-blowing Policy introduced by the Federal Ministry of Finance in December 2016 had since yielded recovery of billions of Naira.

The minister stressed that no government in the history of Nigeria had achieved this feat of the President Buhar-led administration.

