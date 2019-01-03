Former YBNL singer, Viktoh suffered police brutality after his performance at the Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja.

In a video that has now gone viral, Viktoh is seen with a swollen and black eye and the police officer who allegedly punched him in the face was also seen begging and apologising.

This is happening barely a month after Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke was brutalised by police officers along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Watch the below below:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

