Former YBNL singer, Viktoh suffered police brutality after his performance at the Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja.

In a video that has now gone viral, Viktoh is seen with a swollen and black eye and the police officer who allegedly punched him in the face was also seen begging and apologising.

This is happening barely a month after Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke was brutalised by police officers along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Gosh! Pop star Olamide protege #Viktoh was assaulted by police man after his Show.

