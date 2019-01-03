The Nigerian Army has declared that Boko Haram fighters were not better equipped than our soldiers. In a blitzering media campaign, the army posted video and posters of Nigerian soldiers in their trenches in the Northeast fighting Boko Haram.
Thursday, January 3, 2019 11:30 am
