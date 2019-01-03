An unidentified elderly man was caught by bike men with female panties, brassieres and sanitary pads in Akure, Ondo State.

A twitter user, @YemieFASH shared the sad story stating that the he man was handed over to men of the Civil Defence Corps.

His tweet reads: This man was caught by bike men in Akure, Ondo State while he was picking female pants and bra,he also picked a soaked sanitary pad according to report. He has been handed over to men of the Civil Defence Corps, Ondo Command. Please keep your undies. Won ni ka pata e o.

Stories of female pants being used for rituals has continued to get media attention since late last year when it was first reported.

