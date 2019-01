Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike has taken to social media to display his newly built mansion in Owerri, Imo state.

The 31-year old shared photo and video of the new multi-million naira mansion on his Instagram handle. He said that he would be opening the mansion tomorrow.

Check out his mansion in this video:

View this post on Instagram Opening tomorrow 👑👸 A post shared by Emmanuel Emenike (@emenike_9) on Jan 3, 2019 at 2:07am PST

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp