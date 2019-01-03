Davido’s personal assistant, Lati has finally delivered the one million naira promised a fan during the Davido’s Concert in Lagos.

The fan was promised the sum of N1m for his efforts in protecting girls from being harassed at the concert.

Lati who has refused to pick up his calls after Davido instructed the fan to call him for the N1 million naira redemption finally picked his call and delivered the money to the excited fan.

Check out the video:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

