The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday refused to grant an application ordering the police to vacate Senator Dino Melaye’s Abuja residence.

Melaye had refused to honour police’s summon or appear in court over the matter bordering in alleged homicide.

The police had drafted its men to Melaye’s house in a bid to arrest him any time he was seen.

Melaye had sought an ex parte application seeking an order from the court ordering the police out of his premise.

Justice N. E Maha refused to grant the application but chose to grant an accelerated hearing in the main suit.

