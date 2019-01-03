Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has released N204, 235,185.06k for the payment of 2012 gratuity for 81 retired civil servants and teachers across grades.

Distributing the cheques to the beneficiaries, the state Head of Service, Mrs Olawumi Ogunesan represented by the Head of Service, Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, said that the Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led administration is responsible and committed to the well-being of both serving and retired civil servants and would continue to pay the gratuities to the pensioners based on merit without any influence or favour.

Ogunesan said that government was making concerted efforts to ease the pains of the pensioners in the state, stressing that the disbursement was done to make life easier for the senior citizens, who had served the State meritoriously for the thirty five years.

She appealed to those that are yet to receive theirs not to lose hope, noting that efforts are in top gear towards the payment of their gratuities as soon as possible. He urged the beneficiaries not to venture into a business they do not have a deep knowledge of and be careful of being victims of fraudsters.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Mr Kazeem Mudathir thanked Governor Ajimobi for releasing the huge amount of money as their gratuities despite the paucity of funds in the State.

It would be recalled that state government disbursed over N1b in 2018 for the payment of gratuity to retired civil servants and teachers.

