Nigerians have told DJ Cuppy that she is not qualified to sing Teni’s song “Case” after she wrote lyrics of the song on twitter.

DJ Cuppy, who is the daughter of billionaire and oil magnate, Femi Otedola, tweeted “My papa no be Dangote or Adeleke… but we go dey okay! and Nigerians reacted, questioning if she’s qualified to sing the song.

Check out their reactions:

My papa no be Dangote or Adeleke… but we go dey okay! 😁 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 2, 2019

