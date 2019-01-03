Manchester City reignited the Premier League title race as they ended Liverpool’s 20-game unbeaten start to the season to reduce their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Pep Guardiola’s hosts knew nothing less than a win at Etihad Stadium would do on a night riddled with tension that produced a game that was frenetic if not a classic.

Leroy Sane produced the decisive moment 18 minutes from time as he collected Raheem Sterling’s pass to fire across Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, after it seemed like Roberto Firmino’s stooping 64th-minute header would maintain the visitors’ unbeaten sequence.

BBC reports that Sergio Aguero had given City the lead with a rising near-post drive just before the interval, this coming after an earlier moment of drama when Sadio Mane hit the post and John Stones scrambled the ball off the line after his clearance struck goalkeeper Ederson – with data subsequently showing the ball had failed to cross by just 1.12cm.

Both sides had chances in a frantic finale but it was City who claimed a crucial win.

Guardiola was blunt before the biggest Premier League game of the season: anything other than victory was not an option.

And while City did not produce the purist style that is their trademark, they dug deep to get the job done despite some moments of panic in their penalty box in the closing stages and wayward finishing of their own in the other.

City were in danger of falling off the pace following three recent losses that allowed Liverpool to open up an imposing advantage and this was why the stakes were so high amid a crackling atmosphere.

It was the master marksman Aguero who made the crucial breakthrough with a brilliant near-post finish, thinking and moving quicker then Dejan Lovren to beat Alisson.

City also showed real strength of character to respond just as the momentum Liverpool were generating from Firmino’s leveller threatened to take the game away from them.

And at the heart of it all was the magnificent Fernandinho – a man seemingly irreplaceable among City’s stellar cast – as he delivered a masterclass of controlled midfield play to steady his side when required.

This was a huge night for City and Guardiola and they answered the questions that have been levelled at them.

They will now look at a reduced Liverpool lead and believe they have very much kept alive their hopes of retaining the title.

