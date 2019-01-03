Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has secured the release of 37 prisoners serving various jail terms at the Shendam Prisons.

Mr Luka Ayedoo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) made this known in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

According to Ayedoo, the governor visited the prisons on Wednesday, being his first official duty for 2019.

He said the governor was in company of Justice Yakubu Dakwak, the Chief Judge of the state and chairman of the state Criminal Justice Committee

The PRO quoted the governor as saying “the visit was due to the alarming rate of youths in prisons which was negatively impacting on national development.”

He said the governor promised continuous support to the command in order to improve condition of prison facilities in the state.

Ayedoo explained that Lalong also provided welfare and other materials to the prisons and promised to do more for the inmates.

The image maker said Mr. Daniel Odharo, the Controller of Prisons in the state commended the governor for supporting the command in the discharge of its statutory mandate.

Odharo also reiterated the commitment of the Service toward improving the security situation in the state.

