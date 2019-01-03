A Lagos-based disc jockey, Seun Omogaji, popularly known as DJxgee, has allegedly committed suicide hours after posting a cryptic note on his Instagram account.

He was said to have drunken an insecticide, ‘Sniper’.

According to multiple reports, Omogaji decided to take his life after unresolved marital crises with his wife.

It was gathered that the crises led to Omogaji’s wife packing out of her matrimonial home.

Omogaji, in a note he wrote on his Instagram account said, “Okay, there is a twist to this last respect people give to their loved ones when gone. Black as signs of sadness but in my case, please rock white because I love the colour so much.

“To all that I have made to smile and to those I have pissed off, trust me, I’m only being human. Enikorewa, I love you so much; Eriayo, your name sums it all up; you are truly the reason for my joy. Omobolanle Ajoke, you know I care, Moradeke, my mum, may my God heal you; and to my in-laws, stay blessed always.”

Punch reports that Many celebrities and fans have been trooping to his page to drop their condolence messages.

On-air personality with Cool FM, do2tun, wrote on Omogaji’s page, “This cannot be true… Why?”

Nigerian DJ and musician, deejay Neptune, said, “You of all people? Always full of life whenever we met. Seun, whatever it was, I just wished you shared it. This one pain me o, I pray God comfort your family and kids.”

A fan with the username, Kufakaceo, said, “What could have gone wrong with this guy? You still made us happy yesterday at the Olowogbogboro Carnival. Why now.”

When contacted on the development, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said he had yet to be briefed about the incident.

