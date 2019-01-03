The Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Olusegun Banjo says the 2019 Budget proposal is already in the State House of Assembly.

Banjo said in a statement on Wednesday that tbe budget was to have been read before the house on Dec. 24, 2018.

He said that the 2019 budget proposal forwarded by the governor to the House was N852.317billion

The Commissioner said Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode had sent a verbal information to present the budget on December 24, after the state Executive Council approval on Dec. 19.

According to him, the presentation did not take place as the House is on recess and could not form a quorum.

He said in order to meet the traditional presentation, a formal letter with the proposed budget attached, was sent to the House on Dec. 28.

“It is expected that when the House reconvenes, the Speaker will inform members of the content of the budget proposal sent by the governor and take necessary action,” he said.

It can be recalled that for the past 10 years, the Lagos State Government had a culture of budget presentation before the fiscal year.

Earlier, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, had criticised Gov. Ambode for the delay in the presentation of the 2019 budget.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

