For almost a week, nobody knew what had happened to the four siblings. That was until the kids’ bodies were found in the house which they shared with their mother!

On Sunday, the 30-year-old woman called her family members. She told them to check her rented room in Klarinet in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga area of Zimbabwe. The family went there and were met by a gruesome scene.

The bodies of her four children aged 11 months to eight years were inside the house, wrapped in blankets.

Cops said the woman, who was bust for killing her four children, may have slept with her dead kids for days.

According to cops, the mother of the four children handed herself over to police.

Mpumalanga cops spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told Daily Sun that police in Witbank were investigating four counts of murder.

“The 30-year-old mother and her children, two girls and two boys, were last seen on 26 December, when all seemed well at the time,” he said.

Hlathi confirmed that the woman had handed herself over to cops.

He said she was expected to appear in the Witbank Magistrates Court soon.

Mpumalanga Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant- General Mondli Zuma, has in the meantime pleaded with residents to find help when in trouble, instead of keeping quiet until they do terrible things.

Source: iharare.com

