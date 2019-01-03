The Nigerian Air Force said five of its men died in the helicopter crash that occurred in Damasak, northern Borno on Wednesday.

The accident happened while the helicopter was being used in combat to provide air support to troops of 145 Battalion, against the ragtag Boko Haram fighters.

The pilot of the Russian-made Mi-35M helicopter, Flt. Lt Pereowei Jacob and co-pilot Kaltho Paul Kilyofas died in the crash, along with three other men, the spokesman of NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said.

See the faces of two pilots who died:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

