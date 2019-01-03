A former Military Governor of Kano State and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) retired AVM Hamza Abdullahi is dead.

Aged 76, retired AVM Abdullahi died in the early hours of Thursday in Germany during a brief illness.

A cousin of the deceased, Alhaji Kawu Yaro, said that Abdullahi took ill while performing Umrah (the lesser Hajj) and was flown to a hospital in Germany where he died.

Yaro told NAN that the former military governor was survived by three wives, 17 children, adding that details of his funeral would be announced subsequently by the family.

Born in Hadejia in Jigawa, Abdullahi served as Military Governor in 1984 under the regime of Maj.Gen. Muhammdu Buhari as Head of State and was appointed Minster of FCT by General Ibrahim Babangida as Military President.

He expanded the programme on immunisation targeting children and women at risk from preventable diseases.

As the Minister for Capital Territory in 1986, Abdullahi oversaw the construction of Phase 1 of the territory, with the aim of putting the structures of a goal 75 per cent of the ministries in place by 1990.

Hamza Abdullahi retired from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in 1988.

