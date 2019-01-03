Help has finally come the way of family of 5 believed to be mentally ill after 7 years of roaming the hinterlands of Bekwarra-Ogoja, Cross River State in rags and dreadlocks.

Two months after their story was brought to the notice of the public by an ex corps member Progress Oberiko, Ben, his wife and 3 children are on their way to recovery courtesy of support from philanthropist and prompt response from the medical team at the Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital, Calabar.

Progress Oberiko, who introduced the family to the world has been giving regular update on the state of the family on her Facebook wall.

Progress in her blog reports that “Doctors say it was really a tough time getting them to accept treatments. The doctors met strong resistance from them as they refused to accept food or care of any sort. They wouldn’t even speak to anyone.

There was breakthrough at some point. After several medical checks on the children doctors reported that they were even healthier than they thought, no fever, no diseases or infirmities, not even kwashiorkor or “Lakpa-Lakpa” was diagnosed in their system. How amazing!

The Mother who was kept in a separate ward complained about body pains caused by sleeping on the bed after being used to sleeping on the bare floor. They had lived in delusion, which had cost them a great part of their lives but their lives have taken a turn for the better.

