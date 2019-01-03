Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after a man was fatally stabbed to death on Thursday at the Church of Scientology’s Australasian Headquarters in Sydney.

Police said the teenager had been asked to leave the religious centre in the north-western suburb of Chatswood at about midday on Thursday but he produced a 25-centimetre knife as he was being escorted off the premises.

“With that knife he stabbed a 24-year-old Taiwanese male in the neck.

“He also caused lacerations to an older gentleman also escorting him from the premises,’’ police detective chief inspector, Simon Jones, told reporters in Sydney.

Police officers arrived shortly afterwards and arrested the teenager.

The Scientology Church in Sydney is the largest Scientology centre outside the United States.

Both the injured men were Scientology employees, police said.

The 24-year-old died in hospital while the second man, aged 30, was in a stable condition.

Jones said the teenager, an “Asian decent’’ was asked to leave the premises due to a domestic incident unrelated to the church that took place on Wednesday.

The Church of Scientology has yet to comment on the incident, dpa reports.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

