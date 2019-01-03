Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Faith-based BOWEN University located in Iwo town, Osun State, South West Nigeria has expelled 29 students and suspended 27 students indefinitely for various offences, including drug abuse, protests and fighting on campus.

The Institution’s Registrar, Dr K. A. Ogunleye announced this in a statement he signed and dated Thursday January 3, 2019 and uploaded on the school website.

The expelled students are: Olajola, Enoch, SMS/017/18473,Ogundiran, Joshua, SMS/017/18427, Kekemeke, Godswill, LAW/017/18012, Kekemeke, Victory, LAW/016/17159, HABU, Emmanuel, SMS/018/19558, Udofot, David, HUM/018/19631, Noble-Nnakenyi, Promise, SMS/018/18886, Danjuma, Alhamdu, SCI/018/18969, ADESANYA, Joshua, SSE/017/17994, Ademola, Olasunkanmi, SMS/017/18207, Musa, Moses, HUM/018/19395, Tolufase, Michael SMS/016/18603, Aprebo, Michael, AGR/013/12421, Okosun, Joshua, SMS/017/18132, Joseph, Caleb, SSE/016/15165, and Azeez, Ayobami, SMS/016/16958.

Others are: Onyekwelu, Nwachukwu, SMS/015/15381, Ajisafe, Timilehin, LAW/017/18434, Gajere, Jedidah, SMS/017/18039, Ojobo, Divine, SSE/017/18430,Tunde-Daramola, Olufolajinmi, SMS/017/18631, Adewoye, Tomisin, SSE/014/13737, Abraham, Samuel, SMS/016/17267, Adisa, Tobi, SMS/016/16648, Egbewola, Oluwasegun, LAW/016/16457, Kujore, Adebayo, AGR/014/13458, Akinbola, Opeyemi, SMS/016/17144, Babalola, Abimbola, SSE/013/12924 and Chris, Jackson, SMS/017/18678.

The suspended students are: Oloyede, Tijesunimi, AGR/012/11125, Adedokun, Adeola, SMS/013/13319, Nweke, Agatha, SMS/015/15308, Oyewole, Oyindamola, SMS/015/14900, Ibrahim, Tosin, SMS/012/12106, Oke, Oluwatobi, HUM/013/12490, Monyel, Chinaza, AGR/014/13459, Ubredi, Oghenewaivre, SMS/014/13926, Okolocha, Chibuzor, BUAL/017/071A, Mafo, Tolulope, SMS/016/17157 and Saturday, Godknows, SMS/016/17061.

Others are: Otun, Abdul-Quadri, AGR/015/15359, Olufadeju, Tobiloba, SMS/014/13965, Okoli, Anthony, SSE/017/17972, Uchendu, John, SSE/015/15197, Morakinyo, Eriagbara, SMS/016/16685, Gyunka, Philip, SCI/018/19707, Amos, Samuel, Advance Level, Awotunde, Kayode, AGR/011/10889, Jeremiah, Abrifor, Advance Level, Okunlola, Damilare , SMS/015/15570, Omoobajesu, Success, SMS/015/15152, Moshood, Fatai, SMS/017/17974, Adetule, Johnson, SMS/014/13884, Okonkwo, Valentine, SSE/016/16844, Adeoye, Moses, SSE/013/12900 and Oguntoye, Alex, CHS/016/17075.

