Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has advised the geopolitical zone promised the 2023 presidency to demand for a written irreversible & irrevocable agreement.

The civil rights activist gave this advise via his twitter handle stating that gentleman agreement is a hoax and mirage.

The 51-year old went further to add that the written agreement should be signed by presidential candidates and party chieftains of those who promised and witnessed by respected traditional and religious leaders.

He tweeted: If they promise your geopolitical zone political power in 2023,demand for a written irreversible & irrevocable agreement,signed by their presidential candidates & party chieftains & witnessed by respected traditional & religious leaders.Gentleman agreement is a hoax & a mirage.

It would be recall that Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and Babatunde Fasola asked the South West to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari for presidency to return to the region. Same is being said by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in the South East, who see the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari as a great chance and opportunity for the region to produce the president come 2023.

If they promise your geopolitical zone political power in 2023,demand for a written irreversible & irrevocable agreement,signed by their presidential candidates & party chieftains & witnessed by respected traditional & religious leaders.Gentleman agreement is a hoax & a mirage. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 1, 2019

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

