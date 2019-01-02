The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of a free and fair general election this year.

Responding to PDP’s allegation that the electoral umpire was plotting to compromise the Electoral Guidelines and pave the way for the alteration of the election results, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, dismissed the allegations and urged the PDP to provide the evidence in its possession to prove them.

“Otherwise, the PDP should cure itself of this recurring hallucination which I am sure Nigerians no longer buy. Certainly, INEC is not into the rigging business,” he said.

The Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, had alleged at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja that INEC was plotting to compromise the Electoral Guidelines and pave the way for the alteration of the forthcoming general elections results..

Ologbondiyan alleged that Nigerians were already aware that the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was under pressure to drop the display of results at the polling units as well as the electronic transmission of polled figures to INEC server from its guidelines.

He said that the display of results at the polling units ensured that results posted at all levels remained those originally announced at the various polling units, while the electronic transmission to INEC server ensured that the results from the polling centres were not tampered with.

“Prof. Yakubu must not succumb to the pressure of the Buhari Presidency, because doing so will definitely set him on a collision course with Nigerians,” he said

