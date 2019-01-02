Talent manager and Triplemg boss Ubi Franklin offers prayers to God for keeping him and always being there whenever he calls.
The father of two is confident that even through this new year God will guide him through. Read his message:
View this post on Instagram
“Our great and Gracious God, As we come to the close of another year, we would indeed make it the prayer of our hearts that you would abide with us. We thank you that you have been with us through the days of this past year. Perhaps many a day we have not felt you near, perhaps at times we have even felt that you have forsaken us and forgotten us but we thank you that it has never been so. We thank you that you are constantly with your people, and that you have enabled us to persevere in grace, You have comforted our hearts, You have heard our prayers, You have come so often to our aid. We pray that you will go with us into this new year. There is none of us who knows what the new year will hold, but we thank you that every moment of that year is in your hands, and you will be with your people. We thank you that with that promise girding us, we can go forward with confidence and in your peace. Amen” Have a blessed last day of 2018 🙏🏽😇🌞
