Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has sought support for President Muhammad Buhari.

Mbaka urged Nigerians to pray hard so that the country would overcome what he tagged ‘impending unimaginable difficulty’ in 2019.

The Punch reported that the preacher disclosed this on Tuesday during his New Year prophetic message and crossover service.

Mbaka said hat the type of difficulty the country was going to face was such that has not been “witnessed in its 58 years history.”

The Catholic priest also urged Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders.

He said Nigerians should support President Muhammad Buhari to continue his fight against corruption.

The clergyman said that at the Catholic Church supports the fight against corruption and that was why she created “prayers against bribery and corruption.”

“A President that is fighting corruption needs to be supported,” he maintained.

