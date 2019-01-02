Three siblings and their friend have stabbed a man to death for failing to pay back a $3 debt owed one of them.

The victim, Edson Hlupho, 40, was stabbed to death at Fort Rixon area of Zimbabwe.

The three brothers, Danias (33), Davison (42) and Dashious Banda (31) were said to have gang up with their friend Marvellous Dube (34) and attacked Hlupho for failing to pay back a $3 debt owed to Dashious.

After he failed to produce the money, the quartet assaulted Hlupo and stabbed him several times before leaving him for dead, iharare.com reports.

Hlupo died a short while later, leading to the arrest of two of the brothers. In a statement, Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Ndebele told the Chronicle,

“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case where four men fatally stabbed Edson Hlupho of Fort Rixon over a $3 debt. On Thursday at around 2 PM Danias, Davison, Dashious and Marvellous teamed up and went to Edson Hlupho’s homestead armed with knives, stones and a hoe handle

“They demanded back $3 which Hlupho had borrowed from Dashious in September but he indicated that he didn’t have the money. Hlupho, sensing danger, tried to flee to a neighbour’s homestead but they caught up with him and assaulted him. The four men stabbed Hlupho several times and left him lying on the ground before they fled the scene.

“We have arrested two of the suspects Danias Banda and Davison Banda while Dashious Banda and Marvellous Dube area still at large. We appeal to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the two suspects to visit any police station near them,” Ndebele said.

