The police have vowed that they must arrest Senator Dino Melaye, who is wanted for allegedly shooting of one Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force while on stop-and-search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

The Police said they would not leave Melaye’s residence in Abuja until he was arrested and deployed over 50 additional policemen around the lawmaker’s residence at 11, Sangha Street, Off Mississippi, Maitama, FCT.

Findings indicate that the Police might storm the building and forcefully arrest the lawmaker who had holed up in the house since last Friday, Punch reports

The operatives had, last Saturday, cut off power supply to Melaye’s mansion as part of strategies to make him uncomfortable so that he could surrender for arrest, but the senator has so far remained adamant.

The Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, stated that Melaye had repeatedly spurned several invitations asking him to report for investigation into the case of attempted culpable homicide.

He noted that the operatives would not leave the lawmaker’s residence without arresting him.

