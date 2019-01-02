By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State on Wednesday.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, in a statement on NAF twitter handle said the helicopter was lost in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

“The incident occurred about 7:45pm today, 2 January 2019. Details of the cause of the crash are still scanty.

“As soon as the details of the crash are known, they will be made available to the public,” he said.

