The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a building being used as meeting venue by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters near Baga in Northern Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said the operation was carried out on Tuesday.

He explained that the attack was conducted on January 1 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the building was being used as an assembly point by the terrorists.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the building.

“A direct hit was recorded on the target leading to significant damage to the structure and neutralisation of the occupants,” the spokesman said.

