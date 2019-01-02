Morocco’s planning commission says the country’s economic growth will likely soften to 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019.

The commission said on Wednesday in Rabat that the decline to 2.7 per cent from 3 per cent in the third quarter was due to a slowdown in non-agricultural activity.

According to the agency, in a statement, growth is also currently seen falling to 2.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 as the agency expects a lower agricultural output.

Agriculture accounts for more than 15 per cent of Morocco’s economy, Reuters reports.

