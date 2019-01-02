Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored with his first touch as Manchester United beat Newcastle United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becoming the second manager in the club’s history to win his first four league games in charge.

The Norwegian emulates the feat of Sir Matt Busby in 1946.

BBC reports that Lukaku, who had only been on the pitch 38 seconds, pounced on an error by Martin Dubravka with the Slovakia keeper spilling a free-kick by Marcus Rashford.

Rashford doubled the lead after a sweeping move involving Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez as Newcastle lost for the eighth time at home in the league this season.

Newcastle’s best chance fell to Ayoze Perez when the Spanish forward got behind the visitors’ defence but Luke Shaw made a last-ditch challenge.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

