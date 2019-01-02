An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, remanded a 32-year-old man, Victor Martin, at Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old boy through the anus.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, while refusing to take the plea of the accused, said he should be kept behind bars pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Martin, who resides at Shasha, Lagos, is facing a one count charge of defilement.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde said the accused committed the offence on December 1, 2018 in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the accused assaulted the boy by having canal knowledge of him through his anus.

“The minor was sent on errand by his mother to fetch firewood. While in the bush, the accused dragged him and assaulted, and promised to give him money if he cooperate.

“He inserted his man organ into the boy’s anus and forcefully had canal knowledge of him. A good Samaritan heard the cry of the boy, traced where the cry was coming from and caught the accused in the act.

“He quickly called the police who came to rescue the boy and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said. The offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 21, for mention.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

