Reports making the rounds on Wednesday reveal that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

Rumors of the couple’s plans for a fourth child have been spreading for about a year. While Kim initially shut down the reports, she later seemed more open to expanding her family.

However, she said if the couple were to grow their family, a fourth child would be their last E! News reports.

This isn’t the first time Kim and Kanye have hired a surrogate to carry their child. As fans will recall, the two welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate in January 2018. A doctor had recommended that the parents use a gestational carrier after Kim suffered from placenta accreta during the deliveries of her first two children, North West and Saint West.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

