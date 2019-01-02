Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their kids

Reports making the rounds on Wednesday reveal that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

Rumors of the couple’s plans for a fourth child have been spreading for about a year. While Kim initially shut down the reports, she later seemed more open to expanding her family.

However, she said if the couple were to grow their family, a fourth child would be their last E! News reports.

This isn’t the first time Kim and Kanye have hired a surrogate to carry their child. As fans will recall, the two welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate in January 2018. A doctor had recommended that the parents use a gestational carrier after Kim suffered from placenta accreta during the deliveries of her first two children, North West and Saint West.