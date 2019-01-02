The police in Lgos State have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly defiling a five-year old girl whom he was supposed be teaching Islamic studies.

According to a statement by the state Command Spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, the cleric was arrested after he was recorded performing the act.

“On Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, a good Nigerian visited the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command with a video evidence of an Islamic cleric having anal sex with a five-year-old girl that he was supposed to be teaching Islamic studies.

“The complainant sought audience with the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi.

“The CP, after watching the heart-rending video, directed the command’s undercover operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau to immediately arrest the culprit and hand him over to the Gender Section for detailed investigation.

“The operatives went in search of the Alfa and arrested him near a mosque in the Igando area of the state.

“He was taken from there to the Gender Unit, where the Officer-in-Charge, ASP (Mrs) Abimbola Williams, confronted him with the video of him defiling the child by penetrating her anus and private parts.

“On seeing himself captured like an actor in a movie, the suspect broke down and owned up to the crime. The case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.” the statement stated.

The CP further commended the courageous act of the good Nigerian, and warned parents and guardians to keep constant watch over their children and wards.

“Nobody should be trusted. Be friends with your children and let them be free to share things with you.

“Do not cover up any crime, no matter who is involved. Raise the alarm on child molesters in your neighbourhood so they can face the law and others nursing such thoughts can be deterred.” the CP said.

