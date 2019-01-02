The Kano State Fire Service says it saved 155 lives and goods worth N137 million from 82 fire outbreaks in the state in December 2018.

Its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made this known on Wednesday in an interview in Kano.

Mohammed said that 10 lives were lost, while 32 houses and 50 shops were razed in the fire outbreaks.

He said that property valued at N48 million was destroyed during the period, while the service received 77 distress calls and 25 false alarms from residents during the month.

According to him, the installation of substandard electrical materials, use of water boiling rings as well as poor handling of electrical appliances and cooking gas were the major causes of the fire.

He advised the general public to exercise care while handling fire and inflammable objects.

Mohammed urged them to desist from storing petroleum products in their homes to avert fire outbreaks.

