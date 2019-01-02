An Assemblies of God Church pastor, Rev. David Nabegmado has been stabbed to death during church service.

The Tema Regional Police Command, Ghana, has begun investigations into the stabbing to death of the senior pastor of the Central Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 4.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday morning during church service.

According to Citi Newsroom, Nabegmado was reported to have been attacked while preparing to leave his inner office to the main church auditorium to preach as service was ongoing.

He was said to have died few hours after being rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The alleged attacker, who has been identified as a nephew of the pastor, is said to have been arrested by passers-by and some church members, and handed over to the police.

