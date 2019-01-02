The Kano State Police Command on Wednesday said it had recorded 337 major crimes from January to December 2018, as against 601 recorded within the same period in the state in 2017.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Magaji Majiya, said in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano on the command’s activities in 2018.

According to Majiya, the figure shows a huge reduction in crimes committed in the state during the year.

He said that within the period under review, the command recorded 22 armed robberies, 21 kidnapping cases, 105 rape cases, 168 homicide cases and 34 car thefts.

The spokesman said that the command also arrested 2,487 miscreants otherwise known as `Yan Daba’, recovered 83 rifles, 269 calibers of ammunition and cartridges.

“In the year 2017 the command witnessed 35 cases armed robbery, while in 2018 only 22 cases of robbery, 334 rape cases in 2017 while 105 of such cases in 2018.

“In 2017, the command received 42 kidnap cases while in 2018 only 21 kidnap cases, in 2017, 52 victims were rescued while in 2018, 13 victims were rescued among others.”

Majiya noted that the successes recorded was due to adequate security put in place by command to protect lives and property.

“The command has set up machinery aimed at sensitising and synergising with various critical stakeholders and the public to ensure peaceful conduct of 2019 general elections.”

Majiya commended the cooperation and support given to the command from the state government and other stakeholders.

He said that the command would continue to boost security in the state to enable residents live peacefully and enhance the social and economic development of the state.

