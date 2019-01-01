Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has approved the appointment of Justice Sa’idu Sifawa as Acting Chief Judge of the state.

A statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, by Tambuwal’s Director General, Media and Public Affairs Malam Abubakar Shekara, said the appointment is with effect from Dec. 31, 2018.

It said that the appointment was sequel to the retirement of state’s Chief Judge, Justice Bello Abbas and the renunciation by Justice Bello Duwale of his right to be appointed as Acting Chief Judge.

“Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of Justice Saidu Sifawa as Acting Chief Judge of Sokoto State, with effect from December 31, 2018.

“This is pending the appointment and confirmation of a substantive Chief Judge of the State.

“Tambuwal is by the appointment, acting in exercise of the power conferred on him by Section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“The governor congratulates Justice Sifawa on his appointment and wishes him success in his tenure,” the statement said.

