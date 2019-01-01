A woman, Mrs Nkiru Peter, residing on Odinaka Street, Afromedia, Ajangbadi in Lagos State, has lost her pregnancy after one of her neighbours’ sons ThankGod, allegedly gave her a headbutt during an argument.

Mrs. Peter was said to have argued with her neighbour, identified as Mama ThankGod, over water usage.

The Punch learnt that Mama ThankGod claimed that she pumped the water, which Peter’s domestic help, identified as Oluchi, had used without her permission.

Oluchi was said to have denied using the water, which resulted in a quarrel between Mama ThankGod and Peter, with the former said to have called the latter a witch.

Oluchi was said to have told Mama ThankGod that her boss was not a witch.

It was alleged that ThankGod attacked Peter by giving her a headbutt, while his mother gave him a stone, which he used to injure the pregnant woman.

Peter was said to have fainted after the attack and rushed to the New Life Hospital in Ajangbadi for medical attention.

An eyewitness told PUNCH that while Peter was taken to the hospital, ThankGod rushed to the Okokomaiko Police Station to report that he and his mother were manhandled by the pregnant lady.

The eyewitness said the Divisional Police Officer sent two policemen to arrest Peter from the hospital, adding that when the policemen got to the hospital, a doctor asked them to arrange for a vehicle to convey the lady to the station.

The eyewitness explained, “ThankGod and his mother inflicted serious injuries on the woman. While the woman was taken to the hospital, ThankGod went to report the matter at the Okokomaiko Police Station as though the lady was the one that caused the problem.

“The DPO ordered the arrest of the pregnant lady from the hospital. When the policemen who were sent to the hospital to arrest the woman got there, the doctor told them that they could not drag the woman out of the hospital because of her condition.

“He asked them to provide a vehicle, which they did. When the woman was taken to the police station, the DPO ordered that ThankGod be detained instead, although he was later released. But from what we gathered, the woman lost her pregnancy in the process.”

It was learnt that ThankGod had been threatening to deal with the woman once she is discharged from the hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, confirmed the incident, stating that the police intervened in the matter by prevailing on the warring parties to live together in peace and as good neighbours.

He said, “The police had met with both of them and asked them to live together in peace. We let them know that they could not get anything by fighting each another.

“All the parties to the incident suffered different kinds of injuries. The offence is open to bail. So, the man was released to go and treat himself. The police have also scheduled another meeting with them on how they can live peacefully.”

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

