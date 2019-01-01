Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, the wife of Osun governor, on Tuesday presented cash and gift items to first baby of 2019 of the state in Osogbo, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the male child was delivered at 12: 09 a.m., by one Mrs Oladosun Olaide.

The baby, which weighed 3.1 kg was delivered at the Government Hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo.

Oyetola, who was accompanied by government officials, prayed for the child and its parents.

She said the State Government was making efforts towards combating maternal mortality in the state.

Oyetola reiterated the vision of the government to give special attention to women and children in the state.

“The state government will do more in the area of health.

”Government is making frantic efforts to rehabilitate all the health centres in the state for effective and affordable healthcare delivery,” she said.

Oyetola, however, urged parents to always take good care of their children by inculcating good cultural behaviour in them.

”I want to charge parents on the need to take good care of their children and instill in them good cultural behavior for them to be good ambassadors of the state,” she said.

The father of the baby, Mr Oluwaferanmi Olaide expressed gratitude to the wife of the governor for the gesture.

Olaide said his baby was fortunate to be named the first baby in the new year.

