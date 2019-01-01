A bloody clash between suspected rival cult groups left one person dead on New Year’s Day in Badagry, Lagos State.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the deceased, simply identified as Shefiu, was shot dead around Senior Boys Joint along Soglo Way at about 1 a.m on New Year’s Day.

NAN gathered that the deceased, who allegedly belonged to Eiye Confraternity, was shot dead during a scuffle between rival suspected cultists.

According to the source, members of the groups ran away from the scene immediately after the shooting, leaving behind the lifeless body of the victim.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Badagry, Mr Samson Akhiromen, told NAN that one suspect had been arrested over the killing.

The DPO said that investigation was underway to establish the motive behind the killing, adding that efforts were on to apprehend other suspected hoodlums involved in the incident.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

