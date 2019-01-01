Movie producer and actress Omoni Oboli has an amazing family that is an envy to almost everyone. The mum of 3 posted some beautiful pictures to mark a new year.

Read her post and see the pictures.

2019 is that you that I see?

Ah! You are so bright, I need sunglasses 😎 ☀️ My dear Omonifam, get ready for the most AMAZING year ever! God is blessing us with everything we desire! Good health, love, peace, abundant life, jobs, businesses, cars, houses, private jets, children and all good things in Jesus name 😇💃🏻♥️ WHO’S WITH ME? LET’S GO 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

