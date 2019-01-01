A renowned cleric, Prophet Christopher Owolabi, on Tuesday, predicted that the tenure of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari would extend beyond 2019.

Owolabi, General Overseer Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke, Irapada, Omu-Aran, made the prediction during the Church’s crossover night service tagged: “Seeking for Nigeria’s Democratic Sustenance Beyond 2019” in Omu-Aran, Kwara.

The cleric told the gathering that the prediction was not borne out of any personal or political interest whatsoever, but God’s divine guidance and direction for the country.

He also predicted a rapid socio-economic recovery for the country in the New Year, saying the leaders needed the urgent intercession of the citizens through prayers to consolidate on the gains of the government’s anti-corruption fight.

According to him, “it is based on God’s interest in directing the affairs of the country at this critical period of its history as it is revealed to me”.

Owolabi said election of leaders in the country presently has gone beyond personalities or individuals but through a divine intervention.

“No matter any act of political commission or omission, God is the one presently in control and directing the affairs of the country,” he said.

Owolabi, who was known to have made many predictions as regard the nation’s current affairs including the emergence of Sen. Bukola Saraki as the leader of the 8th Senate, urged politicians to play according to the rules.

He said: “the present leadership in piloting the affairs of this great nation as was revealed to me will extend beyond 2019 and there is going to be a brighter light at the end of the tunnel socially and economically.

The cleric who decried the incessant killings, kidnappings, armed robbery and backbiting that had pervaded the land, urged Nigerians to learn from their past mistakes, misdeeds and shortcoming by embracing righteousness in the New Year.

Owolabi also used the opportunity to advise government to urgently formulate a clear cut policy toward stemming the negative trend associated with social media platforms, especially as it concerned the youthful age bracket.

“It is very glaring that the country is dangerously heading to a halt as far as hate speech, intolerance, religious and ethnic bigotry being perpetrated through social media platform are concerned.

“Such needs to be treated by government as a matter of urgent national importance to move the country forward,” he said.

He urged religious leaders, traditional rulers and parents in the country to use their preachings, counseling and parental advice in ensuring a reliable and productive future for the youths whom are regarded as the leaders of tomorrow.

“The future of our nation depends largely on the readiness and preparedness of our teeming youths in terms of quality educational background, information and technological advancement in taking over the mantle of leadership.

“This to me should be the major preoccupation of our religious leaders, traditional rulers and parents alike,” he said.

